PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg Community Schools will host a job fair from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Pittsburg High School, 1978 E. Fourth St.
Individuals interested in working for the district will be able to talk with directors and hear more about the jobs available. Departments with job openings include maintenance, food services, transportation, technology and paraprofessionals.
Computers will be provided for individuals who want to apply for an open position.
Details: usd250.org/careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.