PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg parks and recreation department seeks entries for the 42nd annual Christmas parade, which is planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. The parade will take place between Second and 10th streets on Broadway.
There is no entry fee for organizations to participate. Categories may include floats, marching bands or dance groups, vehicles, horses and other animals, or individuals choosing to walk. All entries must be decorated.
The registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 22. Sign up at pprd.pittks.org, or by calling 620-231-8310 or emailing pprd@pittks.org. Applications can also be picked up in person at Lincoln Center, 710 W. Ninth St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.