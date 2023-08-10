PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on the newly created Neighborhood Advisory Council.
The Neighborhood Advisory Council was established based on public input gathered from the city’s Spruce Up Pittsburg initiative. The purpose of the board is to give residents additional representation and resources they need to beautify their neighborhoods.
Board members serve two-year terms. Volunteers must live within the Pittsburg city limits, and can be either a renter or homeowner.
For more information, or to apply, download the application from the city’s website at www.pittks.org. Submit applications to the city clerk’s office at 201 W. Fourth St. or via email at tammy.nagel@pittks.org.
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 6. Board members will be appointed by the City Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
