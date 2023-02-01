PITTSBURG, Kan. — The U.S. Navy Band has chosen Pittsburg as one of 15 cities across six states to host a performance during its 2023 national tour.
The concert band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. March 5 in the Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer St.
Admission is free and open to the public. Some concerts may required advance ticket reservations. For the most up-to-date ticketing information, visit the band’s website at www.navyband.navy.mil.
The U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy. As the original ensemble of the Navy Band, the concert band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events for 98 years. The band performs a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire.
