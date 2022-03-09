PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department will host its first Underachiever’s .5K at 1 p.m. Saturday at Shelter 3 in Lincoln Park.
The race includes a T-shirt, doughnuts at the starting line and pizza at the finish line. There will be cornhole available for those who want to play afterward.
Participants can register by calling the department at 620-231-8310 or going to 710 W. Ninth St. Early bird registration is $25.
