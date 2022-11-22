PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg ArtWalk Committee will host its first Holiday Art Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Frisco Event Center, 210 E. Fourth St.

More than 20 local artists will have storefront space to sell their work alongside other small-business owners. 

Live music will be provided by local musicians John Gobetz and Jeff Sandness. A cash bar will be provided; hot cocoa and desserts will also be served.

