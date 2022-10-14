PITTSBURG, Kan. — Community members, Pittsburg State University students and alumni will be showing off their Gorilla pride during the 2022 Homecoming next week to celebrate one of the university’s longest standing traditions.
The Pittsburg State University Homecoming Committee recently announced an array of activities planned for the celebration including a pet contest, a book-signing, raft races, an awards ceremony, a parade and — of course — football. This year’s Homecoming theme is “Be Bold, Red & Gold.”
Jon Bartlow, director of alumni and constituent relations at PSU, said homecoming has touched generations of families throughout Pittsburg and mentioned how past students bring their own children to the celebration year after year. Homecoming has been a tradition for the university for more than a century.
“The university’s been here for 120 years,” said Bartlow. “We have the traditional downtown Homecoming parade and other events that people have grown to love over the years. We have alumni coming back and bringing their children and grandchildren to experience the things that they experienced when they were in college.”
The festivities will commence on Monday and wrap up on Saturday with the parade. Here’s the schedule of events:
Monday
Homecoming kickoff — an event for PSU students — will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Carnie Smith Stadium; inclement weather will move it to the Robert W. Plaster Center. There will be activities that include inflatables, yard games and live music featuring Quite Frankly. Complimentary food will be provided by PSU Alumni and Constituent Relations.
Those who decorated their doors on campus and surrounding properties will be judged for the best display of PSU spirit. Royalty voting will open online at noon on Monday for PSU students with PSU credentials.
Tuesday
Raft races will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the University Lake for two-person teams representing student organizations. Inclement weather will move the event to Wednesday. All are welcome to watch the races and lawn chairs are encouraged.
Wednesday
Banana Extravaganza is a day of students-only activities featuring free make-and-takes and food from The Blue Spoon.
Thursday
Royalty voting and the Cutest Pitt State Pet Contest closes at noon Thursday. Student organizations will compete in the Yell Like Hell event starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Carnie Smith Stadium. In the event of rain, the new location will be held at the John Lance Arena in the Garfield Weede Building. The Homecoming court will also be announced.
Homecoming champion will be recognized, as well, with organizations competing in multiple aspects of Homecoming eligible to win the trophy. The event is open to the public and will be livestreamed for those unable to attend.
Friday
Winners of the Dr. Kenneth K. Bateman Outstanding Alumni Award will be recognized at a reception at 4:30 p.m. in the Wilkinson Alumni Center, 401 E. Ford St. It is open to the public. This year’s winners are Trinity Staten Davis and Jack “JL” Johnson.
The Taste of Pittsburg will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Overman Student Center’s Crimson & Gold Ballroom, sponsored by PSU Alumni & Constituent Relations. Pittsburg restaurants will provide samples of food. There will also be live music, and the Outstanding Alumni winners will be recognized again.
For tickets, call 620-235-4758 or visit pittstate.edu/tasteofpittsburg
“This is the 11th year for the Taste of Pittsburg, and 10 restaurants from the Pittsburg area will come in and have food samples,” said Bartlow. “Anyone who purchases a ticket can have samplings from all of their favorite restaurants. We have a cash bar and live music. We’ll also honor our outstanding alumni, and acknowledge the Homecoming Queen and King.”
Saturday
The Homecoming parade is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in downtown Pittsburg. The event will feature bands, floats and other parade entries from Pittsburg and surrounding towns. The PSU Pride of the Plains Marching Band will lead the parade.
To register for the parade, complete the online registration form at pittstate.campuslabs.com/engage before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 16.
From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, two Pittsburg State University alumni who have become successful entrepreneurs will return to campus to sign their recently published books near the alumni tent in Gorilla Village.
Gene Bicknell (BS ‘53, MBA ‘91) and Miles Schnaer (BS ‘70) are authors of “Hermit: A Novel,” and “Take the Crown: 18 Core Principles to Grow Your Business and Improve Your Life.”
The book signing will be part of tailgating activities. The football game will kick off at 2 p.m. Friday, with the Gorillas hosting Missouri Western in Carnie Smith Stadium. Tickets to the football game are free to PSU employees and students with a valid ID.
The public can also purchase tickets in-person at the PSU Ticket Office in the Weede Building, by calling 620-235-4796 or by ordering online at https://www.pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office/index.html.
