PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Community Theatre will present "The Theory of Relativity," a musical with an array of characters experiencing joy, heartbreak and human connection.
It is directed by Matthew Buck and written by Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center. Tickets are on sale and are available online at www.pittks.org/memorial/.
