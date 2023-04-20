PITTSBURG, Kan. — The third annual Pittsburg Earth Day celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Pittsburg.
The free event takes place at Pritchett Pavilion inside Immigrant Park and features live music, food, crafts, kid-friendly activities and more.
Food will be available from Driveway Diner BBQ and Snowflakes Shaved Ice. The Sustainability Advisory Committee will introduce a demonstration native garden. Master Gardeners have been invited to attend.
Other participants include the Downtown Advisory Board, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, Pittsburg Area Young Professionals, PSU Students for Sustainability, Dragon Farms & PHS Horticulture Club, PSU Library Services, the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department, Southwind Cycle and Outdoor, Pawprints On the Heartland, Pittsburg's stormwater division, Cub Scout Pack 151, Pittsburg Beautiful, Southeast Kansas Recycling Inc., Pittsburg Public Library, the Pittsburg Police Department, CDL Electric – Solar Program, Sperry Galligar Audubon Society, Heartland Beekeepers Association of SEK, Crawford County Democrats, Electric Vehicles and Master Gardeners – Native Plants Garden.
Details: pittks.org/earthday.
