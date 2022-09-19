PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg parks and recreation department will host a pickleball tournament on Saturday at the Four Oaks Sports Complex, 910 Memorial Drive.
The tournament will host men’s, women’s and mixed doubles teams. Men’s and women’s teams will start at 9 a.m.; mixed doubles will start at 1:30 p.m. First- and second-place prizes will be awarded in each division. The registration fee is $20 per team.
To sign up, contact the Pittsburg parks and recreation department at 620-231-8310 or stop by Lincoln Center at 710 W. Ninth St.
