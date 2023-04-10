PITTSBURG, Kan. — Voters in Pittsburg will head to the polls Tuesday in a special election to decide whether to renew a public safety sales tax for another decade.
Voters in 2013 first approved the half-cent sales tax for a 10-year period. It provides funding for police and fire departments, including for personnel, technology, equipment and training. It is set to expire in December.
The sole item on Tuesday's ballot asks voters to consider renewing the sales tax for another 10 years. It would continue to fund public safety departments.
As of Dec. 31, 2022, the city had collected more than $19.2 million in revenue from the tax since it started collections in March 2014. In 2022 alone, the city brought in $2,783,521 in revenue from the sales tax and spent $2,282,114, according to its data.
City officials said the tax has funded added patrol staff and the creation of specialty units for the police department, including a crime analysis unit and a standalone narcotics unit. It also helped replace a 30-year-old fire engine and protective bunker gear used by firefighters.
Sales tax proceeds also have paid for a polygraph machine, stun guns, ammunition, various types of software, uniforms, leases and trainings.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
