PITTSBURG, Kan. — A first-time workshop to be held Wednesday through Friday in Pittsburg is aimed at bringing farmers, ranchers and scientists together so they can be of help to each other and their industries.
Tim Conner, division director for the National Institute of Food & Agriculture, will be the keynote speaker.
The workshop, called Farmers Accelerating Research in Materials Science, is a joint venture by Pittsburg State University’s Kansas Polymer Research Center and Virginia Tech’s Macromolecules Innovation Institute. It will be held at Block22 in downtown Pittsburg, and registration is being accepted now.
Organizer Tim Dawsey, executive director for the advancement of applied science and technology at the Polymer Research Center, said scientists want to know what agricultural byproducts and waste farmers and ranchers generate that could be of value through research and innovation. Researchers have already discovered ways to create batteries from coffee grounds, rigid foams from chicken fat and flexible foam from soybean oil.
Scientists also want to help farmers and ranchers solve challenges through innovation.
“We want to know what they deal with from the time they lace their boots in the morning to the time they turn their tractors off,” Dawsey said in a statement.
The workshop agenda will include an evening reception and keynote address, a full day of workshops with breakout sessions hosted by county extension agents, and a day of proposal writing and planning for scientists.
The event is sponsored by Girard National Bank and the Kansas Farm Bureau.
For details, call 620-235-4112.
