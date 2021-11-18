PITTSBURG, Kan. — The police and fire departments will hold their Badges & Burgers event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Pittsburg Fire Station No. 1, 911 W. Fourth St.
Lunch includes a hamburger or cheeseburger, chips, cookie and bottled water for $5. Delivery, pickup and drive-thru options are available.
Proceeds will benefit the Children's Advocacy Center, a nonprofit that coordinates law enforcement, protective services, medical and mental health providers, and family advocates during investigations of child sexual abuse.
Details: 620-235-0400.
