PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg parks and recreation department will celebrate Kiddieland Amusement Park with a 70th birthday celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
The attraction, inside Lincoln Park, opened in 1953 and contains a miniature train, roller coaster, Ferris wheel, airplane rides and a carousel.
During the celebration, visitors will enjoy $1 rides and concessions, face painting, snow cones and more. Chirag Patel, with Pittsburg's Dairy Queen, is donating 70 Dilly bars, 70 StarKiss bars and 70 hot dogs, and will sponsor the first 70 tickets sold.
Details: 620-231-8310, facebook.com/PPRD1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.