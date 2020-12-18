Today in the Globe newsroom we learned about a downtown building with a much more encouraging future.
New owners of the Joplin Family Y's former downtown location plan to convert it into an apartment building with 50 units. They intend to keep some of the Y's old features, such as a swimming pool, for tenants.
We'll have more about this in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and on our website, joplinglobe.com.
We've made it to the weekend, but we won't stop working throughout it. Over the upcoming days you'll read reports about:
- A citizens committee once again recommending that the city of Joplin place a use tax on the ballot.
- Residents in the North Heights neighborhood resureccting caroling.
- The Joplin Board of Education's upcoming meeting, where increased costs for a new elementary at Dover Hill will be on the agenda.
Also Sunday, we'll feature the winner of our Christmas lights contest sponsored by Pearl Bros. True Value Hardware. Use the link below to see the entries.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.