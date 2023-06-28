Residents in the area of Tin Cup Creek voiced opposition this week to a plan by the city of Joplin to build Tin Cup Trail in southwest Joplin.
The walking and biking trail has been in the city's vision since 1998, the public works director, Dan Johnson, explained to residents who attended a public open house Tuesday night to see the final plans. The majority of those who came, once they saw the route of the trail mapped out, said they were opposed to having a public attraction near their back property lines.
Though the trail is to be built on city-owned property in southwest Joplin, a dozen residents went away from the meeting intending to try to persuade city officials to drop the plan.
Construction of the trail is expected to start in late fall. It is to extend along the edges of the quiet, suburban streets east of McClelland Boulevard and south of 32nd Street to Glendale Road. The trail route stretches along a creek, hills and cliffs behind streets such as Valley View just south of the Joplin Family Y and just outside the Oak Pointe subdivision to Glendale Road and McIndoe Park.
A handful of people who attended supported the planned trail construction.
But opponents, none of whom would give their names to a reporter saying they were concerned about social media comments and loss of their privacy, had plenty to say to the city officials and engineers who were available to explain the plan, the route and to answer questions.
One man told Johnson he thought the trail would attract vagrants who would trespass on people's properties and camp out along the trail. He said the subdivisions contain expensive homes that could become targets for trespass and other problems.
"We are going to lose our privacy," the man told Johnson. "This is not going to be good for security purposes or for our environment."
Johnson told the man that a lot of families would want to use the trail for exercise and nature walks. "What that does is that causes the vagrants to not want to be there. They don't like to be around other people."
The man said that most people don't know about the scenic area behind those subdivisions. Johnson said that some do because he encountered a man camping on the city property when he scouted the proposed trail route.
"He's gone now because we found him there and we sent the correct authorities down there to tell him, 'You can't camp here, you have to move on.'"
Another man believes the trail would provide trespassers easy access to burglarize and steal from his property. But, he said, he consulted an attorney who told him nothing could be done to stop the city from building a trail. It was approved previously by voters in passing the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax with a list of park projects including Tin Cup Trail linked to the funding.
Still, though, he spoke with the city employees to try to dissuade them from going forward.
Some of those opposed discussed contacting City Council members to try to get them to intervene.
The trail is to be built in two phases. The first phase will include construction to connect the trail to the St. Johns Trail, which begins near Mercy Park and proceeds south past the Joplin Family Y to the city property near Valley View. The second phase will skirt behind the Oak Pointe area.
City employees said that much of the trail area would be separated from residential developments by hills and cliffs that would make it difficult to reach residences.
