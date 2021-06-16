Construction plans are being made to renovate the long-vacant Robertson Apartments into a hotel.
Owner David Papan said Wednesday that the building at 410 S. Wall Ave. is to become a Radisson Hotel.
“We’re hoping to have it ready by late in the fall or early winter,” Papan said.
Currently, plans are being drawn for construction to convert the building to 52 to 55 hotel rooms. He said he did not not know yet what the project cost would be but that he hopes to file for a building permit with the city of Joplin in mid-July.
Construction of the building started in 1916 and finished in 1917. The three-story brick building was designed to be state-of-the-art fireproof construction at the time. It had hollow tile walls that separated the suites so that if a fire broke out in one, it would be confined to that suite. It originally had 39 three- to five-room suites.
Its builder and owner, Riley Robertson, was an entrepreneur who was said to have designed the suites for efficiency with “disappearing beds.” Kitchenettes were complete with gas ranges, refrigerators, and built-in cabinets.
Robertson was born in 1851 in Galena, Kansas. He worked as a blacksmith and, at age 19, moved to Joplin and bought a saloon. He went on to buy the House of Lords in downtown Joplin, according to information compiled by former Post Library Director Leslie Simpson, an expert on historic structures in Joplin.
Papan said work on the building has been efficient because of the original design.
“It’s one of the better built buildings I’ve ever seen,” Papan said. “Mr. Robertson was clearly ahead of his time. It’s been one blessing and surprise after another” in going through the building to prepare for the project.
A few years ago, the building was vacated of rental tenants after there were problems with the building’s heating system and rent-due disputes with a former owner.
As it sat empty, vandalism became a problem.
Papan commended the Joplin Police Department for helping him with efforts to protect the property from further damage.
