Tuesday is Election Day, and there are plenty of local races and issues on your ballot.
Many voters will see a marijuana sales tax question on the ballot. Many more will elect candidates to their local school board and city council.
Learn more (including the times that polls will open and what you'll need to bring with you) in a story later today at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council meeting.
- Details of a win by students in the Pittsburg State University School of Construction.
- A story about a Joplin man who took a plea deal in the pepper spraying of a police officer last year.
Have a nice Monday night.
