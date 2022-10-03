Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri earlier today announced two new initiatives to bring abortion care to patients.
They include a mobile clinic to operate in Illinois, where abortion remains legal, and a new health center in Rolla, its first in a rural area.
Learn more in a story from our partners at Missouri Independent at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.
