Planned Parenthood

The Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis as pictured in June. Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri soon will launch a mobile clinic that offers abortion services. Missouri Independent | Tessa Weinberg

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri earlier today announced two new initiatives to bring abortion care to patients.

They include a mobile clinic to operate in Illinois, where abortion remains legal, and a new health center in Rolla, its first in a rural area.

Learn more in a story from our partners at Missouri Independent at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • The latest on building a business community from columnist John Newby.
  • Details about an upcoming appearance in Joplin from the executive director of the State Historical Society of Missouri.
  • Coverage of tonight's meeting of the Joplin City Council.

Enjoy your Monday evening.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.