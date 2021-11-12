Those working on the Project Launchpad effort have decided to put development of the downtown business and education center on hold until there is a new chamber director in place to lead the effort.
Voters were to be asked next spring to authorize the issuance of up to $10 million in bonds by the Joplin city government to pay for renovation of the former library building in the 300 block of Main Street as the site for the Launchpad. The City Council will be asked at its meeting Monday to remove that question from the ballot lineup.
Project Launchpad is a cooperative project involving the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Joplin, Missouri Southern State University and Joplin School District, but the chamber has been key in the effort’s leadership, City Manager Nick Edwards said.
Because Toby Teeter, the former chamber president, was spearheading the partnership effort to create the Launchpad, the partners have agreed that a delay in the bond issue is warranted “until we know how the chamber leadership is going to transition,” the city manager said.
The chamber board is in the process of selecting finalist candidates for the position as president of the organization after Teeter left over the summer. Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin and the chamber board of directors, could not be reached for comment.
“There are so many good reasons to take it off the ballot,” the city manager said of the initiative that had been proposed for April. “The partners don’t want to jeopardize our credibility to deliver. If it did pass, we would want to execute and implement.”
A new chamber leader might have new ideas to contribute to the Launchpad, and the partners do not want to put a newly hired chamber president in the position of trying to carry out the project so quickly after coming on the job, Edwards said.
“All the partners agreed let’s step back,” he said.
Dean Van Galen, Missouri Southern president, said Friday that he would “fully support” the council’s action.
“I think what’s important to note is that the university continues to be fully behind and excited about the Launchpad project, and I certainly trust the City Council to decide when is the best time to move that project forward, but we’re 100% committed to it,” he said. “The chamber is currently conducting a search for a new chamber CEO, and so in many ways it makes sense to have that person on board to be one of the advocates for the Launchpad project.”
City officials say a step back does not mean they have lost confidence in the value of the project, which is intended to foster business and job talent development.
“Just because we’re taking this off the ballot doesn’t mean that it still shouldn’t be explored. There is plenty of merit to these ideas,” Edwards said. “I’ll say one of the most heartbreaking things I heard on my listening tour is that there is this perception is that there aren’t a great amount of career opportunities in Joplin and that there are young people that the community has invested in who have to go to big cities to have their careers. I don’t think that’s necessarily the case.”
The Launchpad and the CAPS program is to be the answer to that concern, Edwards said. CAPS is the Center for Advanced Professional Studies program planned by MSSU. The program would match high school students from local school districts with higher education studies coupled with firsthand training in industry. It is a program that has been welcomed by officials with Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction schools.
“If we don’t figure out the way to retain talent, that’s a losing proposition for the community as a whole long-term,” the city manager said. “We can’t export talent and hope to have lots of opportunities and a thriving community and quality of life if our best and brightest go down the road and take the talents.”
Joplin voters did authorize a 3.125% use tax for online purchases where sales tax is not charged in a lone-issue election Nov. 2. That revenue will be used to fund a slate of community projects ranging from actions intended to repair declining neighborhoods to increasing public safety.
There will still be an issue for voters to decide on the April ballot. City officials will ask voters to OK issuance of up to $30 million in bonds to renovate and enlarge Memorial Hall for a variety of public uses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.