NEOSHO, Mo. — If voters are OK in November with adding two members to the Neosho City Council, then four of those seven seats will represent different areas of the city.
The plan for adding two members to the City Council took more shape Tuesday night during the council's regular meeting. Although the council took no votes, members appeared to reach a consensus about the residency requirements for four of them.
Four of the seven seats would come from four separate zones of the city in order to ensure adequate representation. Currently, the council's five members are considered "at large" and can live anywhere within city limits.
"I want to see everyone represented on the council," Mayor Carmin Allen said. "Right now, no one on the east side of town is represented on the council."
The council intends to align those four zones with four voting precincts already established by the Newton County Clerk's Office. City Attorney Jordan Paul said such a move would spare the expense of setting up new boundary lines.
But voters will not be asked to make that specific decision; Paul said voters will be asked only to approve increasing the number of council members. If that gets approved, only then would the council decide on any zones.
"All the city is voting on is whether to expand the council," Paul said. "If they approve, then council would approve an ordinance where it would specify how those precincts are defined."
The council in August is expected to approve ballot language for the Nov. 3 election.
In other meeting business, council members were briefed by officials from the Neosho School District about how construction of a new performing arts center would affect Hill Street to the north of the high school.
Superintendent Jim Cummins said the school's plan in general calls for routing Hill Street at Sherman Street northwest through an existing parking lot and practice field to eventually align with Patterson Street for its egress onto Neosho Boulevard. The portion of Hill Street east of Sherman, which is part of the high school's senior painting tradition, would be left alone.
Specific designs have not yet been completed; Cummins said the district hired Allgeier Martin and Associates because that firm also represents the city, and is familiar with topological details and stormwater management for the area.
Construction of the performing arts center was authorized on June 2 by voters who approved of a 39-cent levy increase.
