A story about a famous slave and the Underground Railroad, told by Mad River Theater Works, isn't intended to be a reflection of modern politics.
But the production was affected and influenced by them.
Nationwide debates about what parts of racial relations should be taught to students in public schools influenced a story about Addison White, a Kentucky slave who escaped through the Underground Railroad. Chris Westhoff, managing director of the theater group, said a play called "Freedom Bound" used to focus on the abolitionists who defended White.
"I think (the debate) reinvigorated us and confirmed what we are out to do," Westhoff said. "It was also a helpful mirror in a sense that none of us are immune from racism and bigotry in social structures. We too, as a company, took a look at how we operate so we could be part of that evolution."
Now the group tells the story directly through White's experience in "Freedom Flight." The one-act play features a Black teen interested in ornithology venturing through a park, only to have her bird-watching disrupted. The experience leaves her shaken and looking for answers in family memorabilia. Evelyn is revealed to be a descendant of White. As she drifts off to sleep, she has a conversation with White about freedom and the scars that prejudice leaves behind.
The play will be presented Saturday in Joplin as part of Connect2Culture's Ignite Series.
Westhoff said this is the first time that "Freedom Flight" has been taken out on the road. A six-month tour, which started this month, has already featured shows in Texas, Kansas and Iowa. In addition to the story, it features original, roots-style music.
White, according to the University of Kentucky's Notable Kentucky African Americans database, was a slave who escaped around 1853 from his owner, Daniel White, to a farm in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, owned by Udney Hyde. White was taken in by Hyde and eventually defended from federal marshals by him and about 100 residents of Mechanicsburg.
"Freedom Bound," which toured for several years, focused the story on Hyde, Westhoff said. With "Freedom Flight," the company wanted to tell a different version of the same story.
Birds and dreams are also central components of the production. Director Daniel Carlton said conversations with John Booth, a descendant of White, and the book "Sparrow Envy" by J. Drew Lanham about a Black bird-watcher, were key inspirations.
"This book mixes poetry and observations about the joys and challenges of being an African American ornithologist," Carlton wrote in a study guide for the play. "This includes being harassed or treated like a criminal by suspicious people in bird watching settings, particularly due to the fact that there are very few people from his culture in the field."
While children as young as third graders may attend, the production is not considered traditional children's theater, Westhoff said. Accessible to adults, "Freedom Flight" focuses on telling a story about American history without getting stuck with the trappings and catchphrases of politicians, he said.
"When you enter into a political arena, using language from either side of the aisle, there is a chance of isolating people, and we don't want to do that," Westhoff said. "One thing about art is that it can speak for itself. ... We don't want people to leave with arguments about politics or bills; we want them to leave with inspiration of how to make the world a better place."
The theater company is supported by the Ohio Arts Council, Antioch College and the city of Yellow Springs, Ohio.
