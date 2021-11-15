Tucked behind Maiden Lane lies the heart of Joplin Little League Softball for the past 40 years. On Saturday afternoon, players and volunteers gathered to celebrate the legacy of the Blinzler Softball Complex.
The complex was built in 1981 to give girls a dedicated space in Joplin to play softball. Before this, softball teams played on makeshift fields around town, including on the YMCA flag football fields. Percy and Freda Blinzler saw the need for the girls to have a place of their own. They purchased the 9.6 acres of land on Adele Avenue, and Percy Blinzler started to design the fields and organize volunteers for construction.
“Back then, there were a lot of people in town that thought girls shouldn’t play softball,” Percy Blinzler said. “But I had two daughters, and I wanted some place for them to play. One of our slogans back then was, 'Anything boys can do, girls can do better.' We even used it on our T-shirts.”
Framed photos from the building of the fields take up one wall of a museum at the complex. Pictured are workers in '80s fashion and hard hats constructing the fields. Some pose at home plate in batting stances, wielding shovels instead of bats. In other photos, giant bulldozers level the land with 104 loads of black dirt from Shoal Creek bottoms. That heavy labor was done by the Missouri National Guard, which Percy Blinzler contacted for construction help.
The Blinzlers are still active in Joplin Little League softball, and Freda Blinzler is the current president of the organization. Heather Pugh, current board member and softball parent, hoped Saturday’s event would show the community’s appreciation for the Blinzlers and other volunteers.
“We want to honor the founders for everything they’ve done for our girls for the past 40 years and show our appreciation for what they’ve done and the sacrifices they’ve made for us,” Pugh said.
Four generations of players showed up to Saturday’s celebration. They ate lunch, watched current players compete in a home run derby and played in a parents vs. players softball game. But most of all, they came to say thanks to the founders for the softball complex.
Percy Blinzler said he was overcome with gratitude.
“It’s overwhelming,” he said before tearfully becoming at a loss for words.
“We’ve had a lot of girls come through, and it’s been wonderful to see them flourish and play ball,” Freda Blinzler finished for her husband. “It’s been a lot of work, but it’s been great. We’re grateful that we’ve had a lot of help.”
The complex today
Today the Blinzler Softball Complex has five fields, two practice fields, a concession building, storage and meeting buildings, plus the museum dedicated to the legacy of softball in Joplin.
“Surprisingly, a good chunk of Joplin doesn’t know we exist,” Pugh said. “The field gives the players a safe place. One of the things I love about the Blinzler Complex is that it’s very confined. Families feel comfortable with their kids out there. The whole complex is gated. It’s just a great environment. It’s off the beaten track, so you’re not worried about your other kids as they play.”
This atmosphere fosters a feeling of family among players, Pugh said. The game of softball teaches girls many lessons, from teamwork to confidence. Maybe the most important gift the Blinzler Softball Complex has given to the softball community is the lasting friendships of the players, she said.
“I love the friendships they make,” Pugh said. “My daughter was talking today about how she has a whole family at the field that she didn't have before. Their friendships will last forever because the founders built that complex.”
That family aspect is important to Destiny Estes Plunkett, as three generations of her family have been involved with the Blinzler Softball Complex. Her father helped build the complex in 1981, and she played there from the first season on the new fields until 1991. As her daughter played at Blinzler, Estes Plunkett tried to teach her that legacy.
“I tried to emphasize to her just how much a part of our family this complex is,” Estes Plunkett said. “I think she appreciates being a part of this legacy. I got to show her photos of her grandpa, in the museum, who died before she was born. It’s neat to have those memories. This is a safe place to come and spend your time and make lifetime friends.”
Forty years of hard work has been done by volunteers to give Joplin girls a place to succeed, on a field of their own. That support is not lost on current player Raekiyah Haliburton. The 13-year-old paused batting practice with her teammates to reflect on the gift of the Blinzler Softball Complex.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “Without softball, I wouldn’t know a lot of people or I wouldn’t have the courage to do more things. Softball has helped me grow up. If I didn’t have softball in my life, it would be kind of weird. It might be a bit nerve-wracking as a first-year player playing on the field, but once you get used to it, it feels like home.”
