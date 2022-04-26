Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri Inc. debuted its new expanded playground and outdoor space for kids Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting after the nonprofit raised over $400,000 for its “Give a Day of Play” capital campaign.
An event at the center at 711 S. Picher Ave. in Joplin marked the completion of a project several years in the making.
Surrounded by a white privacy fence, the playground has a new shade canopy, a water feature with artificial turf, upgraded lighting and a basketball court that can be used for tennis and volleyball. A parking lot was also added on the side of the building to provide safer access.
Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri provides a temporary shelter to children while parents are connected to community resources to resolve a family crisis. The group aims to protect children, prevent child abuse and neglect, reduce family stress, and ultimately keep families together. Services are offered at no charge.
Examples of a family crisis are homelessness or unsafe living accommodations, lack of utilities or food, parents or sibling hospitalization, abuse or neglect of children and parents seeking mental health or substance abuse treatment.
“Every day we help families rewrite their stories, providing crisis care, nurturing care to children when things are stressful at home,” said Stephanie Theis, executive director. “I’d like to thank all of the kids who make what we do on a daily basis worthwhile.”
The “Give a Day of Play” capital campaign was launched in 2018 with the goal of creating a destination where children can let loose and enjoy being kids, Theis said. Children’s Haven works to provide as much stability in the child’s routine as possible.
“We’re so excited to see the kids be able to burn their energy, run and really just be kids while they’re here with us for crisis care,” she said. “If you drive by, you’ll probably hear a lot of squeals of excitement.”
Funding for the project was donated by area individuals, businesses and private foundations. Liz Erickson, development coordinator, said construction was completed in a year, and the fundraising took over two years due to delays caused by the pandemic.
“Community support is really important to us, and we just appreciate everybody’s support for the playground and the ongoing support of providing crisis care,” Theis said.
Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri serves over 500 children annually and can house up to 24 children per day. The nonprofit was established at Seventh Street and Picher Avenue in 2003.
Renee White, first board president and a founding member of Children’s Haven, said the vision of the group came to fruition in 1999 while she was working with the Lafayette House. She has served as a social worker in the region for 38 years.
“There was a family there who needed special care for their son, but they didn’t need foster care,” she said. “Mom needed to be hospitalized for medical procedures, and there was no place like Children’s Haven. Her story compelled me to do something. To see it today in 2022, after the seed was planted in 1999, is just phenomenal.”
White said Children’s Haven allows families to retain legal custody while assigning physical custody over to the nonprofit during a crisis.
“It lets the adults manage adult situations and allows children to be children,” she said. “It was so pivotal during the tornado because there were many families in crisis. Kids did not need to be in the rubble or see their parents distraught. I think that really solidified what Children’s Haven does.”
Alex Brady, 14, of Joplin, raised nearly $1,400 for the campaign by selling his artwork in 2020 to assist children during the COVID-19 pandemic. He attended the ribbon cutting on Tuesday and said he was excited to see the outcome of the project.
“I remember my mom taking me to Children’s Haven for the first time, and I really liked it,” he said. “I find it really neat that this is what they fund.”
