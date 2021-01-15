MONETT, Mo. — PlayPower Inc., a North Carolina-based manufacturer of outdoor recreational products, recently announced it will invest more than $2 million in its Monett plant, creating 82 new jobs in Southwest Missouri.
The Monett operation is the manufacturing home of many PlayPower brands, including Miracle Recreation, Little Tikes Commercial and EZ Dock. The investment will enable the company to expand manufacturing capabilities in Monett for its Wabash Valley products, the company said.
“PlayPower’s expansion in Monett is exciting news for Missouri,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for our citizens and economy, and we look forward to PlayPower’s continued success.”
For the expansion, PlayPower will use the Missouri Works program, a tool to help companies expand and retain workers through withholdings or tax credits. The company also will partner with Missouri One Start, a division of the state Department of Economic Development, to provide training and recruitment assistance.
“Missouri has been an outstanding partner for PlayPower," said Bryan Yeazel, CEO of PlayPower, in a statement. "We are grateful to Gov. Parson for his strong collaboration with Missouri’s businesses to encourage investment and the development of the state’s workforce. We are also very grateful to Monett Mayor Mike Brownsberger, City Administrator Dennis Pyle and DED Director Rob Dixon. PlayPower is proud to be a key part of the community fabric of Monett. We are excited to make this investment in Missouri and further commit to our extraordinary team in Monett.”
PlayPower also has operations in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Indiana, Texas and internationally. An email to the company asking for comment about a proposed timeline for the Monett expansion was not returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.