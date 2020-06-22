Could a resolution and closure be at hand for the Freeman and Bible families?
Monday in the Globe's newsroom started out with news that Ronald Dean Busick, the last surviving suspect in the Freeman/Bible murders from more than 20 years ago, waived a preliminary hearing pursuant to a plea agreement. The details have yet to be worked out; his arraignment is set for July 15, and that's when prosecutors are expected to have hammered out the details of the deal.
Mask wearing also made news Monday: The Joplin City Council will meet Wednesday to decide whether to require that face masks be worn in public. Recent rapid rises in COVID-19 cases across the area led to approaching the order; a heated debate of the idea took place on our Facebook page.
Those stories, both of which are on our website right now, will be expanded for our Tuesday edition. You'll also be able to read about:
- The Missouri Department of Conservation is teaming up with a non-profit group to replace trees lost to a tornado last year in the Briarbrook area of Carl Junction.
- Mercy Hospital Joplin has for the first time used convalescent plasma therapy to treat a COVID-19 patient.
We hope this Monday set the stage for a productive week for you, and that you have a relaxing evening. Stay healthy.
