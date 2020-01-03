A Joplin man scheduled to go to trial next week on sexual abuse and child endangerment charges involving two alleged victims pleaded guilty Thursday to felony child endangerment and a reduced count of sexual abuse and was sentenced to 120 days of shock time in the state's prison system.
Travis I. Reynolds, 40, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree endangerment of a child and a misdemeanor offense of sexual abuse in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.
Reynolds had been facing counts of first-degree sodomy with respect to a 17-year-old boy and second-degree statutory sodomy with respect to a second teen under 17 years of age in addition to the endangerment charge.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Reynolds seven years on the felony conviction with the term to be served in the state's shock incarceration program and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
The judge also sentenced the defendant to one year in jail for the misdemeanor conviction with credit for having already served that amount of time while awaiting the outcome of his case. The count of first-degree sodomy was dismissed.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Joplin police received a report in September 2018 that Reynolds sexually assaulted a boy under 17 years old on more than one occasion between July and September of that year. The boy told police that Reynolds also provided him with marijuana over that same time frame.
Police served a search warrant on Reynolds' home in September 2018 and found some marijuana seeds, digital scales, bongs and drug pipes, according to the affidavit.
A second affidavit states that further investigation led to the discovery that Reynolds also may have sexually abused a second teen on multiple occasions. beginning in July 2017 when the boy was 17 and continuing into 2018 when he was 18. The affidavit alleges that the assaults on the older boy included forced oral and anal sex. The second boy told police that the defendant threatened to hit him if he told anyone what he had done with him.
