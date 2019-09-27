Plea offer accepted in 2018 fatal shooting in Joplin

A Joplin man pleaded guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court in the 2018 fatal shooting of Diamond Bradley, 33, in a plea bargain to limit the prison term that he might be assessed to no more than 20 years.
Kosaksy C. Phillip, 26, at a hearing entered the plea to a Class A felony of second-degree murder in the slaying of Bradley on Aug. 29 at a room at the Economy Inn and Suites at 1700 W. 30th St.
Autopsy results determined that Bradley was shot four times: once in the chest, once in the hip and twice in a lower leg. Bradley was not breathing when authorities arrived on scene, and he was pronounced dead that day at Freeman Hospital West.
Phillip, who had been ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, pleaded guilty as part of the plea deal calling for all other charges to be dismissed. He will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole, according to the plea bargain.
Police had said that Phillip and Bradley knew one another. The shooting took place less than 10 minutes after Bradley had been invited into the room shortly before noon, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During a preliminary hearing in October 2018, Jaden Collins, 18, a key witness and a friend of Phillip, testified in court that he was in the room “to get high” when the shooting took place. Several people in the room had been smoking methamphetamine, according to Collins’ testimony.
Collins said that he had taken a .22-caliber handgun from his parent’s house two weeks prior to the shooting because he felt that he and Phillip needed protection. The same gun was used to kill Bradley, he said during the hearing.
Bradley had been invited inside the motel room a couple of hours after Collins arrived. Within a few minutes, Bradley had approached Phillip, and they had a brief exchange of words, but Collins said he couldn’t recall what was said. Then Phillip drew the gun. In his testimony, Collins said Bradley had turned to go and then Phillip had said, “You’re not leaving.” When he tried to walk out the door, Phillip shot him, according to Collins.
After the shooting, authorities said that Phillip fled and fired a final shot as he was running away from the motel. He was arrested by authorities about four hours later after officers spotted him getting ice from the ice machine at the motel, according to police.
Sentencing
Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment report by the Board of Probation and Parole by late October. He set a sentencing hearing for Kosaksy C. Phillip for Nov. 4. The plea deal includes a sentence of not more than 20 years.
