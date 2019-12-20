Plea offer spurned in Jasper County murder case

Murder case defendant Lafayette Starr has turned down a plea offer that would have sent him to prison for 30 years with an opportunity for parole after serving 85% of the term.
Starr, 32, of Springfield, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the June 13, 2017, fatal shooting of 22-year-old Taylor Anderson and wounding of Gage Williams, 21, both of Carthage.
Starr was scheduled to go to trial on the charges Jan. 6. That trial date was stricken Thursday when the defendant formally turned down a plea offer and Circuit Judge Gayle Crane granted a continuance, moving his trial to the week of July 13 and setting his next pretrial hearing for Feb. 10.
It came out at Thursday's hearing that the Jasper County prosecutor's office had offered the defendant the chance to plead guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder and the assault count in a plea agreement calling for a life sentence on the murder conviction and 15 years for the assault.
That plea bargain would have allowed the possibility of parole. A life sentence in Missouri is calculated at 30 years under state law. A provision requiring defendants convicted of violent crimes to serve 85% of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole would mandate that Starr serve 25 years and six months of the time.
Starr has been in jail now for almost two and a half years and could receive credit for that time from the Department of Corrections, which would further shorten the remaining time he would have had to serve.
The defendant's attorney, Paul Franco, advised the court that he recommended to his client that he take the offer but Starr wishes to exercise his right to a trial instead. A record of his client's refusal consequently was made by the court at Franco's request.
Anderson and Williams knew Starr and were with him in a car in the early morning hours of the double shooting on Gum Road near Sarcoxie. For reasons yet to be made public in the case, the car stopped east of 37th Street, and all three men got out. A probable-cause affidavit states that Starr shot Williams first with a handgun, and Anderson took off running.
The affidavit states that Starr told the wounded Williams that he would be "back for him" and ran after Anderson, chasing him down and killing him. In the meantime, Williams was able to get away and seek help at a nearby residence. Starr was arrested and interviewed by investigators the following day at the Jasper County Jail.
Franco sought and obtained a competency evaluation of Starr in November 2017 with a claim that his client was complaining of hearing voices and had taken to sleeping under his cot at the jail "because he believes that someone is out to get him." The Missouri Department of Mental Health conducted a competency evaluation and initially found Starr to be incompetent to stand trial. He later was determined to be competent, and the pretrial processing of the case resumed.
Franco filed a motion this past summer to suppress statements Starr made during his interrogation at the jail, claiming that his bizarre behavior there should have precluded any efforts to interrogate him. But the detective who conducted the jail interview testified at a suppression hearing that the defendant displayed no such behavior during the two-hour interview.
The defense motion to suppress was denied by Crane in August.
