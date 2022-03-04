LAMAR, Mo. — A 40-year-old man charged with four counts of sodomy took a plea offer this week allowing him to plead down to two counts of harassment.
He was granted a suspended imposition of sentences and placed on probation.
Carlos E. Rivas pleaded guilty Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court to the two reduced counts of first-degree harassment in a deal dismissing the other two counts of sodomy and calling for suspended imposition of sentences.
Circuit Judge David Munton accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
Rivas was accused of forcing multiple acts of sodomy on a woman on Aug. 15 in Liberal. He had been charged in 2020 with sexually assaulting the same woman while she was a patient at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. But the charge against him in that case was later dismissed.
