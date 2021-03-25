The Easter Bunny is hopping toward the Midwest and will be hiding colorful eggs around for the community to find starting this weekend in multiple towns.
Several towns are looking forward to reviving the annual tradition because many were canceled last year.
The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department will have candy-, toy- and prize-filled eggs to find in the dark for its flashlight Easter egg hunt from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Gene Bassman Softball Complex located within the Joplin Athletic Complex.
The hunt will be open to children ages 3 to 10. The cost is $5 per child. Registration is required. Check-in starts at 7:45 p.m. The event is limited to the first 30 children registered in each age group. Mask-wearing is encouraged.
To register, visit www.joplinparks.org or stop by the parks office at 3301 W. First St.
For details, call 417-625-4750.
The following locations have announced Easter eggs hunts in the region:
Webb City
The Webb City Parks and Recreation will have 20,000 pieces of candy in its annual Easter egg hunt beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday in the King Jack Sports Complex.
Children up to 4 years of age will begin at 1 p.m. followed by children 4 to 6 years old at 1:30 p.m. The older kids, ages 7 and up, start at 2 p.m. and those with special needs begin at 2:30 p.m.
In the event of rain, the hunt will be rescheduled to Saturday, April 3.
For details, call 417-673-3700.
Carthage
First Baptist Church Carthage is hosting a free community egg hunt at noon Sunday, April 4, in Central Park, 714 S Garrison Ave.
Children are encouraged to bring their own baskets.
For details, call 417-358-8161.
Carl Junction
Carl Junction FCCLA is hosting a free Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, in Center Creek Park, next to Bulldog Beach.
The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance.
For details, call 417-649-7801.
Wyandotte, Okla.
The Wyandotte Nation is hosting an Easter egg hunt for children ages 12 and younger at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wyandotte Nation Powwow grounds, 5 miles east of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, on Highway 60. The event is free and open to the public.
Children will be broken up into four age groups. The event’s sponsored by the Wyandotte Nation Family Services, the Cultural Division, Bearskin Health Care & Wellness Center, and CCDF.
For details, call 918 -932-4778.
Duquesne
Celebration Church is having an "EggStream egg hunt" for children prekindergarten through sixth grade at 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at 1302 S. Duquesne Road in Joplin. No registration is required.
For details, call 417-553-1060.
Pittsburg, Kan.
Instead of an egg hunt, the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department will have an Operation Egg Drop the morning of Saturday, April 3, where Easter surprises will be distributed to children in the Pittsburg city limits.
Children ages 2 to 10 can participate. Pre-registration is required. Space is limited, and it’s one basket per household. The registration deadline is Monday. The event’s sponsored by the department, the Family YMCA and McDonald's.
For details, call 620-231-8310.
Baxter Springs, Kan.
Baxter Springs Kiwanis Club will have candy and prizes during its annual Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, on the east side of Baxter Springs High School, 100 N. Military Ave.
The hunt is open to children in prekindergarten through fourth grade.
For details, call 620-875-9864.
Columbus, Kan.
The Columbus Kansas Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Columbus City Park, 615 S Delaware Ave.
Children up to age 10 will be divided into groups: 10- to 24-month-olds will hunt at the pavilion; 2- to 4-year-olds will go to the northwest corner wall; 5- to 7-year-olds will meet at the southwest corner wall; 8- to 10-year-olds will meet in front of the pool house.
The hunts will go back-to-back to allow parents to watch all children participate. In the event of bad weather, the hunt will be moved to the Livestock Barns.
For details, call 620-429-1492.
