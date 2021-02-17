Plumbers are in demand all the time, but in the wake of more than a week of cold weather that included some record lows, finding a plumber to respond to an emergency could be difficult.
Greg Wampler, owner of Wampler Plumbing, of Jasper, and a plumber in this area for 30 years, said he’s already been slammed with so many calls his voicemail is full, and every time he tries to clear some space on it, more calls come in and fill it.
Wampler said Tuesday he had 187 messages on his cellphone, but the news he was going to have to give most callers was going to be bad.
“We have to kind of apologize to customers, but people need to know, when you’re calling a plumbing company all you can do is leave a message,” Wampler said. “If you call repeatedly, all you're doing is making it worse because I can’t even clean out my voicemails because I’m getting so many calls.
“Even when I do get the message and call people back, I don’t have an answer for them. I can’t say we’ll be there Thursday or Friday because we don’t know how long it’s going to take to fix the ones on the list.”
Steve Lindenberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Springfield, said record low temperatures were set by a wide margin overnight Monday in Joplin and Springfield.
“Joplin’s low Monday night at midnight was minus 15,” Lindenberg said. “That broke the old record for Feb. 15 of minus 8, set in 1903. That’s how unprecedented this air mass was.”
Lindenberg said the lows tonight will be in the single digits. Then a warmup begins, and that’s when people will start to discover that those pipes that froze in the cold may have burst.
“It’s been colder than it has been in over 100 years, so I’ve been told, and I guarantee all the plumbing companies are like me,” Wampler said. "The sun came out today and thawed some of them out, so now we’ve got water leaks, and Carthage Water & Electric wasn’t able to keep up with shutting meters off. And sometimes you can’t find the meters because they’re covered in snow. It’s miserable.”
Wampler said slick road conditions and the cold prevented him from sending crews out early this week. In addition, many of his trucks are diesel-powered, and the extreme cold caused the fuel to turn to gel.
Wampler said his crews will likely only be able to get to a limited number of calls in a day.
“As the pipes freeze and break, then we’ve got everyone’s crawlspaces full of water, so you’re going to have to pump water out before you can get under there and fix it,” Wampler said. “And these repairs take time. You can’t just go do six or seven calls a day with what people we’ve got. You’re lucky if you can get two or three calls up and going in a day, and that’s about it.”
Wampler said he doesn’t try to thaw pipes because of the fire danger caused by putting a space heater or something else under a house to try to warm the pipes.
He said most people will have to wait until the pipes thaw naturally when the temperature rises.
Another issue is the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wampler said he’s just recovering from a bout with the virus that was transmitted from a customer through two of his workers to him.
“I got it bad," he said. "I got it worse than anyone else, and I’m still fighting it. I can’t even get out and do anything. I’m just getting out and going to the office.”
Wampler said he split his crews to keep the virus from spreading further, but it still complicates an already complicated situation.
Wampler said a previous cold snap that compares to this one occurred in February 2011, and the problems it caused weren’t fixed in just a few weeks.
“This goes on for a long time because some people don’t even realize they've got leaks until someone is actually under the house and checks it out and finds the leaks or they notice that their sump pump is continually running, something like that,” Wampler said. “The last time this happened, it was months after we had the freeze that people were finding stuff and wanting us to fix them. I had calls in June and July in 2011 from people who had someone under their house and they found leaks from that February storm.”
