Podcasts feature interviews with city council candidates

A new feature covering the 11 candidates for Joplin City Council debuts today on joplinglobe.com.
"Candidate Casts" is podcast series that features one-on-one interviews with the people running for city council on the April 7 election. Eleven people are running for four seats, including:
• Christina Williams, Keenan Cortez, Joshua Bard and Shawna Ackerson for a four-year general term.
• Josh Shackles and Anthony Monteleon for a two-year general term.
• Jim Scott, Harvey Hutchinson and Charles "Chuck" Copple for a Zone 2 term.
• Phil Stinnett and Steve Urie for a Zone 3 term.
Moderated by Digital Editor Joe Hadsall, the interviews feature questions developed from ideas submitted by Globe readers on Facebook and Twitter.
The intent of the series is to allow candidates to speak freely and with greater detail than they might get the chance to in a public forum.
"Candidate forums are valuable, but they always feel like an appetizer to me, not a full meal," Hadsall said. "With these interviews, we were able to get much more detail and elaboration from candidates without worrying about repetition or time limits."
To ensure fairness, the podcasts were structured in a manner similar to a forum.
Each candidate was asked the same questions, which were not shared with the candidates until they were asked during the recording. None of the interviews were published until all of them were recorded. Instead of a time limit on each question, candidates were given about 20 minutes to answer all of them as they preferred.
The interviews range in duration times: In some cases candidates chose to use less of the time available; in other cases, we asked follow-up questions to ensure the main question was answered. Candidates were also offered up to a minute for an opening statement and up to a minute for a closing statement.
The podcasts will be available for listening on joplinglobe.com and will also appear in podcast players such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
