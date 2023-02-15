PITTSBURG, Kan. — Poet Joan Kwon Glass, whose recent collections have focused on grief, recovery and life after loss, will read from her works at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Governors Room in the Overman Student Center at Pittsburg State University.
The event is free and is sponsored by the Distinguished Visiting Writers Series and the Student Fee Council.
The public also is invited to attend her master class from 3:45 to 5 p.m. that day in Room 302 of Grubbs Hall and her lecture/class visit from 2 to 3:15 p.m. in the same classroom on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Glass’s first full-length collection, "Night Swim," won the 2021 Diode Poetry Prize. She also is the author of the chapbooks "How to Make Pancakes for a Dead Boy," "If Rust Can Grow on the Moon" and "Bloodline," which was awarded the Washburn Chapbook Prize through Harbor Review in 2021.
She is a graduate of Smith College and serves as poet laureate for the city of Milford, Connecticut, and as poetry co-editor for West Trestle Review.
