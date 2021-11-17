The English and philosophy department at Missouri Southern State University will present a poetry reading by Allison Blevins at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 205 of the North End Zone facility.
Blevins, an adjunct professor at Missouri Southern, will read from “Slowly/Suddenly,” her first full-length poetry collection. She has previously published “Susurration,” “Letters to Joan” and “A Season for Speaking.” “Slowly/Suddenly” deals with trauma, disabilities and queer experience.
Blevins' work has appeared in the journals Mid-American Review, The Minnesota Review, Raleigh Review and Sinister Wisdom. She has been nominated for the Stephen Meats Poetry Prize, the Stanley Hank Memorial Prize, the Best of the Net and the Pushcart Prize. She has also been a finalist for the Cowles Poetry Book Prize, the Pablo Neruda Prize for Poetry, the Glass Chapbook Series, the Wicked Woman Poetry Prize from BrickHouse Books and the Moon City Poetry Award.
