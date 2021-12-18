Work is planned to start Monday on changing out utility poles and lines along the east side of Duquesne Road, south of Zora Street, according to Joplin city engineer Dakota Rusk.
Parr Electric will be working with Liberty Utilities. Most of the work will take place off the street but there may be a temporary lane closure occasionally during the project, Rusk said. In that case, there will be flaggers to direct traffic.
The project is expected to be completed in late January.
