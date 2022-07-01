Workload combined with a shortage of officers is pushing Joplin Police Department toward a crisis stage, city officials said this week.
"We are about at the breaking point; I have to be honest with you," said police Chief Sloan Rowland. "There's not much more we can do to spread resources any thinner and adequately cover the city," he told the editorial board of the Joplin Globe in a meeting on Tuesday.
The police and fire chiefs along with the city manager and other officials discussed the city's Proposition Public Safety question that will be decided by voters Aug. 2.
Voters will be asked to impose property and personal property taxes in the amount of $1 per $100 of assessed valuation with the revenue to be designated for public safety needs. For a home with a market value of $150,000, the owner's property tax bill would increase by $285 a year, and for personal property of $30,000 it would be about $100, city officials have said.
The proposal, if approved by a simple majority, is expected to produce about $9 million a year to provide increased pay ranges for police officers and firefighters in the hopes of filling vacancies and retaining employees in those departments. Those costs, along with equipment for the new hires, is expected to amount to about $8.5 million after positions are filled.
City officials have faced repeated challenges with delivering services to residents in the last several years and this tax proposal could address the worst of the problems, said City Manager Nick Edwards.
The city had previously experienced tight finances that has created difficulty in keeping some positions filled, but the constant turnover in the public safety departments has been the most difficult.
"There are some things that are making service delivery even harder," Edwards said. "In 2020, it was the pandemic and then it was the great resignation. It was just a confluence of factors that have made it difficult to attract and retain employees."
The city currently has about 100 positions open "but the more pressing and urgent staffing issues are with our police and fire departments."
He said conversations about how to address hiring and retention in the public safety departments have been going on about six months. Those discussions included the chiefs of both department and representatives of the unions, Joplin Professional Firefighters Local 59 and the Fraternal Order of Police, Southwest Missouri Lodge No. 27.
"We have been working on a plan that probably will not solve the problem in its entirety, but will definitely give us a good foundation for future years," the city manager said of Proposition Public Safety.
Although factors such as inflation and high gasoline prices afflicting the national economy is not a good time to propose a property tax increase, Edwards said it is the best option to provide the a stable source of money needed to bulk up pay ranges for public safety workers enough to try to fill out the ranks and also to allow those in the city's old police and fire pension program to return to their jobs to help stop the drain of experienced officers.
Rowland said the department is currently down 21 officers who have left their jobs and nine more on medical lor military leave or who are new hires in training. The department has 110 authorized positions. Two more officers will leave in about a week.
Since 2012, the department has lost 163 officers, creating a turnover rate of 146%.
"We generally lose our officers at about the five-year mark," Rowland said. "The majority of officers we lose go to other departments. By the time they hit the 5-year mark with us, they have a lot of experience, they've got some good schools under their belt, and they are very, very marketable."
"We are not as competitive as a lot of the regional areas, but recently we are not even as competitive with some of the local departments," he said. In the past month, two officers left to join the Duquesne Police Department.
A recent resource allocation study recommended an addition of 22 positions on top of those authorized now in order to have adequate staffing to handle call volumes and other duties of the department, Rowland said. "So realistically, on a good day, we would need 43 more officers, the 21 I'm short and the 22 additional officers on top of that."
Not only is the pay not competitive but the workload is heavy, Rowland told the editorial board. The department receives about 83,000 to 90,000 calls a year for service.
"Our officers are facing a severe workload," he said. "We've collapsed down some services from ancillary things we were doing to just making sure we have officers on the street to answer 911 calls. Because of that, sometimes our officers will get in the car and be eight, 10 or 12 calls down when they start their shift."
New officers after training for 11 months are making $18.16 per hour as a step one officer. The new pay plan with revenue produced by the property tax would lift that step one pay to $22.97 an hour. "This would be a dramatic increase," the chief said.
A nearby sheriff's department raised starting pay to $43,000 a year recently. The pay scale devised if the tax passes would put Joplin's starting pay at about $47,000. "It's not going to make us as competitive with larger departments ... but it's enough to make it difficult to leave Joplin and move on," the chief said.
Pay is one component, but working conditions also are factors. If more officers are staying and applying, the workload will become more reasonable, Rowland told the Globe's editorial board.
The city manager was asked what prevents the city from allocating more money for police pay. Edwards said city revenue, which largely comes from sales taxes, has been flat and with other expenses it just isn't possible to fund the wages necessary to boost public safety retention. The property tax could increase over time as reassessment increases property values and more houses and buildings are constructed, giving the city revenue to increase the wages.
The fire department is nearly at full employment for the time being, down by one, said Chief Gerald Ezell. But a position was cut at Station No. 6 several years ago and the fire department would be able to replace that job to put four firefighters on the engine. The department also will be hiring for a new station, No. 7, and looks to building another station, No. 8, in a central location in the city in the future.
But the problem is that department is not receiving applicants with qualifications for the job. The department has rolled back its minimum qualifications and has to do extensive training for many of its new recruits.
"We fight a lot of fire here and that makes our people very attractive" to other fire departments, Ezell said. Increased pay would give the Joplin department a competitive edge with others in the region.
"One of the things that Chief Ezell has said dealing with the high turnover that he is seeing (in the fire department) is the typical one-year cost of training for these first-year firefighters. It can be as much as $78,000. We've been doing a great job for other communities," which are hiring Joplin's officers and firefighters after Joplin spends the money to train them, said Mike Seibert, a former Joplin mayor who is chairing a Proposition Public Safety residents committee to promote the election issue.
"After you hear the needs in the current situation, it's a word we use very respectfully, but I think it's appropriate. We are in a public safety crisis right now and that's why we can't wait until inflation comes down or the economy turns around" to propose a tax increase, Seibert said.
Asked if staffing levels are so low, especially in the police department, that there is a higher risk of danger to the public, Rowland said, "I'll be 100% honest with you, I have collapsed down a lot of stuff. We had a robust community engagement group that went out and worked the neighborhoods, made contact with people, and we cut that in half," and are short of detectives.
"We are running minimum staffing on the street so we've had to do some mandatory overtime the last year and a half to make sure we can actually staff the streets," he said. "So I'd say we are at the point where we are at the breaking point, I can't stretch more than what I have now. I can't stretch our people any further than I have now and maintain service."
