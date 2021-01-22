Applications are being sought for firms that could evaluate Joplin's needed levels of staffing and recommend adjustments to operations in the police and fire departments to meet an increased need in the community.
City Manager Nick Edwards said crime reduction and increased public safety is one of five priorities the City Council identified last month for the city to address. That came from public input gathered last year in the city manager's community survey and listening tour.
"The listening tour provided clear interest for strong public safety services," Edwards said. "One of the biggest threats identified by residents was increased crime. So we want to make sure we are providing appropriate service. It's one of the council's goals. They want to do what they can to provide for a safe community."
There are several purposes for the studies.
One is to determine the optimum staffing levels based on the current level of service being provided as well as increasing the level of service in both the police and fire departments. Another is to look at the most effective work schedules.
The police department has 110 sworn officers and 52 civilian positions. The uniform division has 63 officers and covers the city through five beat areas: northwest, northeast, southwest, southeast and central sections of the city.
The department received more than 90,200 calls for service in 2019. Figures for 2020 are not yet available. Call volumes for the previous four years ranged from nearly 77,000 to more than 85,200.
The police study will look at the beat configuration and make recommendations based on the city's population count and the number of calls for service the department receives. Projected growth numbers also are to be considered in the study. Though Joplin's population is about 50,100, the daily population swells to 240,000 with those working in or visiting the city each day, adding to calls on the public safety departments.
"Our goal is to see where we are at with calls for service and call volume and try to figure out how many officers we need to determine if we can be more efficient with the people we have," said police Chief Sloan Rowland.
Fire Chief Jim Furgerson said the study of that department focuses on whether it has enough staffing and if there are adjustments to staffing needed.
"We want to make sure we are being as effective and efficient as a department as we can be," he said.
The fire study also is to look at the locations of Joplin's six fire stations and review operations to provide any recommendations to coverage adjustments. A seventh fire station is being planned for construction in the southeast section of the city, near the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park on East 32nd Street and Interstate 44.
There are 95 firefighter positions and one civilian position in the department. The six stations are each staffed with a captain, a driver/engineer and two firefighters per shift. There are three shifts, each overseen by a battalion chief.
The evaluation of the departments also are to look at the potential demand for services in the next 15 years.
Work on the study is to start by March 16, and it is to be completed by June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.