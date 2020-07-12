A Joplin woman was killed Friday night in a one-vehicle accident at 2051 Homestead Drive in Joplin, according to a statement released Saturday by the Joplin Police Department.
Police identified the woman as Kyla Wake, 35. Next of kin have been notified, police said.
Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at 9:35 p.m. Friday at the address on Homestead Drive.
An occupant in the vehicle was transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Wake was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.
The wreck was investigated by the department’s major crash team.
• An Alba woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:35 p.m. Friday on Ivy Road, 1 mile east of Oronogo in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Ashley K. Baughman, 25, driver of the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries.
She was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The patrol said the westbound vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:25 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 71, six miles south of Pineville in McDonald County, the patrol said.
Joshua A. Maggard, 20, of Anderson, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Joseph R. Beavor, 19, of Jane, suffered minor injuries.
Beavor was transported by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista, Arkansas. The driver was not injured.
The other driver, Nicholas R. Tucker, 25, Neosho, also suffered minor injuries.
He was transported by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital West, Joplin.
The patrol said the westbound Beavor car crossed the northbound lane to make a left turn. The northbound Tucker car struck the rear of the Beavor car.
