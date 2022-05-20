The suspect in the May 9 robbery of the Great Southern Bank on Range Line Road in Joplin has been arrested in Louisiana, according to Joplin police.
Vincent P. Gepson, 63, most recently of Anderson, was located in Crowley, Louisiana, and taken into custody, according to a news release from the Joplin Police Department. Capt. William Davis said he did not know anything more about Gepson's arrest other than where it had taken place.
Gepson, who was identified as a suspect shortly after the robbery, had been charged in federal court in Springfield and a warrant issued for his arrest.
Court documents state that he called Detective Sgt. Luke Stahl less than two hours after the robbery when photos of the suspect were posted on the JPD's Facebook page and released to the media. He purportedly told Stahl that while the bank surveillance photos might resemble him, he did not rob the bank.
But Gepson refused to meet with Stahl to discuss the matter, and police subsequently learned from a detective in Anderson that he had stopped in the Economic Security Corporation office in Anderson that morning and asked for a mask that he claimed he needed to wear to a medical appointment. The woman he spoke to told investigators that she provided him with a surgical mask resembling one worn by the bank robber.
Gepson served several years in a federal prison in Alabama on bank robbery convictions stemming from a 2008 spree of robberies of banks and credit unions in Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa. He received parole briefly in 2019, had it revoked the same year, and did not get out again until April 30, 2020.
He apparently had been living in Anderson in recent months prior to robbery in Joplin.
