Joplin firefighters, Joplin police, and Redings Mill and Neosho fire departments searched without success until nightfall Tuesday for a man who witnesses said disappeared after riding an inner tube over Grand Falls on Shoal Creek.
Joplin police Capt. William Davis said Joplin firefighters received a call at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday to the effect that a man went missing after riding an inner tube over the dam, then over the ledge of the falls and into the roiling water at the base of the falls.
Davis said investigators had determined the man’s identity but were not releasing it Tuesday evening.
Davis said that as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday the search was continuing with Joplin firefighters leading the rescue effort. But it was called off when darkness fell.
The search is to resume early Wednesday, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol leading the effort.
Boats were in the water at the falls and in the creek downstream from Grand Falls, and spotters were stationed along Shoal Creek in hopes of seeing the man or his inner tube.
"We’ll keep our fingers crossed, and hopefully we’ll have a positive outcome,” Davis said.
