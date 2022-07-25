NEOSHO, Mo. — An undercover Neosho police check for sales of alcohol to minors resulted in a citation for a city operation itself.
The Neosho Golf Course was one of eight operations that failed the alcohol compliance check conducted Friday, the Neosho Police Department reported in a news release. The other businesses that failed are restaurants Sam’s Cellar and El Charro Mexican Restaurant; convenience stores Love’s Country Store, Wildcat Corner and Main Stop; grocery store King Food Saver; and VFW Post 4142.
Police Chief Jason Baird said citations will be given to the employees who sold to underage people.
The checks are conducted through the use of an underage person who attempts to purchase alcohol without being the legal age of 21. Baird said the minor working undercover uses their actual identification.
“We have some clerks that look at IDs and still sell,” Baird said. “I don’t know if they just glance without actually reading.”
Selling alcohol to a minor is a punishable misdemeanor offense under both city and state law. Employees cited could be assessed up to three months behind bars, a fine of up to $500 and revocation of any alcohol-selling license to that employee, according to city codes.
The city does not have a law in place that punishes the business. Such a measure was discussed over several meetings in 2019, but the council ultimately rejected it for concern it would prosecute a business too harshly for the error of an employee.
The city later that year authorized alcohol sales at the course via its pro shop, any restaurant or mobile carts at the course.
The Globe was unable to reach officials with the city of Neosho for comment.
Businesses that passed the check include convenience stores Kum and Go (both locations), Yesway, The Corner Store, The Beverage Shoppe, Casey’s General Store, Oak Tree Mart and Fresh-Way; grocery stores Walmart, Aldi, Dollar General and Walgreens; and restaurant Spring Street Bar and Grill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.