Today in the Globe newsroom we followed training from law enforcement.
The Joplin Police Department has offered active shooter training for businesses. A session was held Tuesday at Ozark Center.
We'll have more on this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- An apartment complex that has been condemned.
- A controlled culling of deer to stem chronic wasting disease.
- Nominations sought for historic preservation awards.
We hope you stay warm and have a peaceful evening.
