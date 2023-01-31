Training

Elizabeth Nicholson, training facilitator at Ozark Center, talks with Joplin Police Officer Lacey Baxter before a presentation on Tuesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we followed training from law enforcement. 

The Joplin Police Department has offered active shooter training for businesses. A session was held Tuesday at Ozark Center. 

We'll have more on this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • An apartment complex that has been condemned. 
  • A controlled culling of deer to stem chronic wasting disease. 
  • Nominations sought for historic preservation awards. 

We hope you stay warm and have a peaceful evening. 

