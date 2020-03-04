A police officer is being credited for detecting a house fire Wednesday morning and assisting an occupant from the burning building.
Chief Jim Furgerson, of the Joplin Fire Department, said a house in the 2100 block of Pearl Avenue suffered moderate damage from a fire in the attic. Firefighters with the department responded shortly after 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Joplin police Officer Dane Wheeler was patrolling the neighborhood early Wednesday morning and saw smoke coming from the upper story of the house, said Capt. Nick Jimenez, of the Joplin Police Department. Wheeler reported the fire to dispatch, and then entered the home after he couldn't get an answer at the door. The officer found a resident asleep and helped her out of the house, Jimenez said.
The resident was uninjured, Furgerson said. The fire was contained to the attic and appeared to be accidental.
"She had a fire going in the fireplace last night," Furgerson said. "Apparently, sometime during the evening up in the attic there were some problems with the flue or chimney."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.