The Joplin Police Department, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Joplin Alliance have each sent out a statement today telling residents they are not aware of any credible threat of rioting or violence.
JPD said it has received a number of calls from residents who are concerned that riots are planned.
Capt. Will Davis said in a statement: "The Joplin Police Department has been actively monitoring the situation and we are working closely with other law enforcement agencies in the region. As of this point in time, we have not received any credible information that rioting is being planned."
He also said that police are working with local organizations, business and community leaders on events they intend to hold.
"These events have been planned to be peaceful in nature," Davis said in the statement.
The statement added: "The Joplin Police Department prides itself on providing a safe environment for its citizens, businesses and visitors to the city."
If anyone has information about any criminal activity, police want to be contacted at 417-623-3131.
Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said on Twitter: "According to both the Joplin Police Department and the FBI, there is no credible evidence of violence or of outside agitators coming to our area. There are two locally organized protests planned tomorrow. The local organizers have been working in coordination with the JPD to keep both the public and the protestors safe. Any spreading of unsubstantiated rumors otherwise is irresponsible."
The Downtown Joplin Alliance also said: "Just wanted to let everyone know that there are two peaceful protests planned tomorrow. One at Ewert Park (4-6 p.m.) and one from 4-11 p.m. at 7th and Range Line. Organizers are working with JPD. There are no credible rumors of violence."
