NEOSHO, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect in connection with reported thefts of American flags from several Neosho sites.
The suspect is described as a tall, slender male with short, brown, wavy hair, light facial hair and several tattoos on his upper torso and chest, according to a press release from the Neosho Police Department.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Highways 60 and 59 on Thursday for a report of a suspicious person. Officers later discovered that the flag at the Neosho Patriots Memorial, located on the northeast corner of that intersection, had been stolen.
Two other reports of stolen flags were taken during that investigation, including Arvest Bank at 739 Harmony St. and VFW Post No. 4142 at 1412 Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the police department at 417-451-8012.
