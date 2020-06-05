Residents and business owners turned to Joplin police on Friday after they were jarred by rumors and social media posts that outside groups would stir riots at upcoming civil rights protests.
A protest by a local organization called Joplin for Justice is planned today from 4 to 6 p.m. on Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue and along Murphy Boulevard around Ewert Park. It is promoted on social media by its organizers as a peaceful demonstration.
Another is set for 4 to 11 p.m. today in the area of Seventh Street and Range Line Road, where there have been daily demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
They have not resulted in any violence.
Social media posts that said representatives of the outside groups were to hold or infiltrate local rallies to spark riots frayed nerves of many local residents and business owners, many of whom contacted the Joplin Police Department.
There were so many calls, emails an texts to police that police Chief Sloan Rowland stepped in Friday afternoon to try to calm the concerns by making a Facebook Live statement.
“The Joplin Police Department has been actively monitoring the situation, and we are working closely with other law enforcement agencies in the region,” he said. “As of this point in time, we have not received any credible information that rioting is being planned.
“Many of the posts and things that are going around are circulating around the entire United States.”
He said police have met and had ongoing discussions with those staging the local protests.
“We want to make sure they are peaceful while giving everybody a voice that they constitutionally have to be heard,” he said. “Understand our main goal is to keep this city safe for everybody.”
Joplin was not the only community where the violence concerns surfaced Friday.
The Carthage Police Department had numerous calls about potentially violent protests, police officials cited in a statement.
Like Joplin, officials at that department said they had not had any credible threats, but “will continue to monitor the situation along with the other area agencies and we are ready to respond appropriately if we receive information specific to our area.”
TAMKO Building Products boarded up its four buildings located in downtown Joplin, which caused social media talk about whether it was a precaution against violence and looting.
The reason is unclear. A TAMKO official had said in the past that the company’s headquarter offices would move to Kansas, but a TAMKO spokesman did not answer an email or telephone message Friday about the reason.
Rowland, the police chief, said he talked to some downtown businesses Friday including a representative of TAMKO to tell them the department found no credible threat of violence and his department did not suggest that buildings be boarded.
Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said on Twitter that protest organizers worked with police to make protests safe. He said that the business had its own reason for covering its first-floor windows and doors, suggesting that it was not related to any threat of violence.
“Any spreading of unsubstantiated rumors otherwise is irresponsible,” Teeter said. “Yes, there is one downtown Joplin business boarding up their windows on their own accord. That has apparently caused some paranoia, unfortunately.”
Carthage police said callers asked about their legal right to protect themselves and their property. They directed people review state law on self-defense, particularly state statute 563.031.
“It is up to each individual person to take this information and act upon it if they wish. For example, some businesses in the area have boarded their windows for protection of their storefronts as a precaution, and others have not. It is totally the decision of the business owner,” the police department said.
Other downtown businesses were planning or adding security in other ways.
Brian Newton of Newton’s Jewelers said that people are scared. After hearing the assurances from Joplin police and Teeter, he did not go to the extent of boarding up the businesses he owns downtown, but did arrange for some extra security measures.
“We’re going to do a lot of praying,” he said. “We are totally counting on our local police force, which we think is as fine a group as you can get. We’re counting on them.”
Erik Bartlett, who operates the Runaround Running and Fitness store, 422 S. Main St., said, “We’re just trying to take a commonsense approach.” He said he would take precautions so as not to jeopardize the safety of his staff, “But I don’t see a legitimate threat, so I am not going to take it the level of boarding up right now.”
Glendola Flake, an organizer of Joplin for Justice, said the group has worked with Joplin police and the department will be present at today’s event.
Joplin for Justice states on social media it “is a community group invested in supporting efforts to make our area a more welcoming and inclusive place through collective community action.”
The group plans to hold four events “intended to bring awareness of injustice, engage in collective petitioning for better training and policies and to educate ourselves about the disparities for people of color, especially within our criminal justice and educational systems,” the organization’s social media post states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.