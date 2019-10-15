MIAMI, Okla. — Two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Miami, according to a police statement.

Police responded about 8:30 p.m. to a call about gunshots being heard in the 200 block of I Street NW and found a woman who had been wounded.

After being told that the shooter had barricaded himself in the house, officers made entry and found two people dead and another person with a gunshot wound, according to the news release.

Detectives were remained at the scene Tuesday night, and no further information was available.

