With the Missouri primary election a little more than two weeks away, politicians of all stripes are working hard to mine Jasper and Newton counties and convince voters here that they’re best to run in the general election in November.
Lucas Kunce, one of the leaders in the 11-person race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, visited Joplin earlier this month to answer questions from voters at a town hall at Landreth Park.
Two days later, the Jasper County Republican Women hosted their biennial ice cream social, a traditional hot spot in Carthage for candidates seeking federal, state and local offices.
A total of 22 candidates, including two running for the Republican nod for U.S. Senate, and eight running for the GOP nomination for Missouri's 7th Congressional District spoke to a crowd of hundreds. Also speaking were the incumbents and challengers for state Senate, the state House 161st District, Jasper County auditor and Jasper County presiding commissioner, and the three people vying for associate district judge for Division 6 in Jasper County.
The ice cream social at Carthage’s Municipal Hall has become a GOP tradition, staged every two years when federal offices come open.
It traditionally attracts some of Missouri’s heavy hitters, especially when local people are running for high office. It's hosted by the Jasper County Republican Women’s group.
“This is a unique situation to be able to meet the candidates and greet them and ask the questions one on one," said Alan Griffith, chairman of the Jasper County Republican Central Committee.
Two of the crowded field of 21 candidates hoping to succeed retiring Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt spoke to the crowd: U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey. U.S. Rep. Billy Long, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens and others were not in attendance.
All eight candidates for the Republican nod for the 7th District U.S. House seat currently held by Long spoke at the event. They included Jay Wasson, Eric Burlison, Audrey Richards, Camille Lombardi-Olive, Sam Alexander, Alex Bryant, Paul Walker and Mike Moon.
State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who is running for the Republican nod for state auditor, spoke; his opponent, David Gregory, was not at the event.
On the county level, three offices have more than one person running for the Republican nomination: Division 6 associate circuit judge, with candidates Luke Boyer, Nicole M. Carlton and Sarah Luce Reeder; presiding commissioner, with candidate Mike Robertson and incumbent John Bartosh; and county auditor, with incumbent Sarah D. Hoover and challenger Eugene (Gene) M. Mense III. All took the allotted three minutes to address voters.
Also on the stage were incumbent state Sen. William (Bill) White and challenger Jill Carter, and incumbent state Rep. Lane Roberts and challenger Thomas Ross.
Republicans will be back in Southwest Missouri soon for watermelon and a chance to meet voters.
The annual free watermelon feed, co-hosted by the Republican Women of Newton County and the Newton County Republican Central Committee, is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Big Spring Park in Neosho.
Organizers say confirmed candidates attending include U.S. Senate candidates Schmitt, Hartzler, McCloskey and Dave Schatz; state auditor candidate Fitzpatrick; 7th District candidates Wasson, Burlison, Alexander, Bryant, Walker and Moon; state Senate candidates Carter and White; Newton County presiding commissioner candidates Daniel Swem, Kevin Van Story, Alan Cook and Rick McCully; and Newton County auditor candidates Ian Liss, Raleigh Ritter and Matt Major. Sample ballots will be available.
Democratic town hall
Blunt’s decision to retire from the U.S. Senate also created what Democrats perceive as a chance to possibly flip a Republican Senate seat, and 11 people are running for the chance to challenge the GOP primary winner.
Kunce, a former U.S. Marine from Independence, visited Joplin on July 10 to speak to a crowd of about 70 local residents and take questions in a town hall in a shelter in Landreth Park.
Other Democrats on the Aug. 2 primary ballot are Lewis Rolen, Gena Ross, Carla Coffee Wright, Josh Shipp, Spencer Toder, Jewel Kelly, Clarence (Clay) Taylor, Pat Kelly, Trudy Busch Valentine and Ronald (Ron) William Harris.
Kunce, who is among the leaders in many polls, told the crowd that he was trying to separate himself from the crowded field by visiting all parts of the state instead of focusing on the urban Democratic strongholds.
“I don’t think you could have a better contrast,” Kunce said. “I’m going everywhere, I'm meeting everybody. I’m not afraid to go out and talk to folks because I know how people grow up — paycheck to paycheck, one disaster from bankruptcy. It’s how we grew up, it’s my life story and I put a lifetime of service behind that.”
Kunce said the overarching theme of his candidacy is to “fundamentally change who has power” in America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.