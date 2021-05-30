Swim season arrived at most area pools over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
That was the case in Joplin, where Schifferdecker Aquatic Center opened Saturday.
The city's other pools, Cunningham and Ewert, will be used for swim lessons, Aqua Zumba, and lifeguard classes, but are not open to the public for general swimming because of a shortage of lifeguards.
City staff has hired and trained 42 lifeguards, but more are needed to operate all three on a regular basis, said Paul Bloomberg, the parks and recreation director.
"Our No. 1 priority at the aquatic centers is the safety of our visitors and staff," Bloomberg said in a city statement. "We need approximately 90 lifeguards on staff to operate safely. This number may sound high, but many of the staff can only work 15 or 20 hours a week due to their sports and other extracurricular activities.”
Configurations of the pools and all of the amenities they offer — such as tunnels, slides and diving boards — require more lifeguards to keep watch than traditional pools without those features.
“Each of our locations offer many more features than a standard rectangular pool, which was common years ago," said Jessica Johnson, recreation coordinator for the city's aquatics program. "Everyone loves the water slides, spray-grounds, the lazy river, diving boards and other amenities. These are fun, but each feature requires more eyes to watch the water so we can quickly respond to an emergency."
The city is still recruiting and training lifeguards. A training session was held last week, and another is planned for June.
Cunningham and Ewert could be opened for public swimming later if enough lifeguards can be hired. Johnson said the city's goal is to open all three pools.
Johnson encourages anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard to apply at the human resources department on the first floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St., or online at www.joplinmo.org/jobs.
Bloomberg has previously said that there is a national shortage of lifeguards. That is why he proposed a plan to convert the aging Ewert pool into a splash park.
Funding of nearly $5.9 million to replace the pool with the splash park and an ice skating ribbon to provide a winter activity is included in proposals for renewal of the city's quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax. The City Council has authorized city staff to put the tax renewal question on the Aug. 3 ballot.
Carl Junction
The pool, called Bulldog Beach, is open noon to 7 p.m. daily until Aug. 22. Admission is $3.50.
Individual and family passes are available.
Swim lessons will be available in cooperation with the Joplin Family Y.
For more information, call 417-649-0420.
Lamar
Joplin is not the only place where pool openings are delayed.
The leisure pool at Lamar City Aquatic Park will need repairs before it can open, said Rusty Rives, assistant city manager.
A lap pool in the park has not opened yet because the chemicals needed to treat the water, though ordered, have not yet arrived. Rives said that once the chemicals are received and applied, it will take a few days to get the water treatment balanced before the lap pool can open.
Lamar's indoor pool is currently open and stays open year-round, Rives said.
Pittsburg
While the Pittsburg (Kansas) Aquatic Center was scheduled to open Friday, that was delayed a day because of cloudy and cool conditions.
The pool, once opened, will operate from 1 to 7 p.m., weather permitting, until Sunday, Aug. 8. Family swims are held from 5:15 to 7 p.m. each day. Special $1 swims will be held on Father's Day, June 20; from 1 to 5 p.m. July 4; and on Aug. 8 for school-age children.
Two sessions of swim lessons will be offered June 7-24 and July 5-22.
For information on activities and season passes, call 620-232-3483.
